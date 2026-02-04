Asimily Risk Mitigation: Risk mitigation platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT device vulnerabilities. built by Asimily. Core capabilities include Device inventory and discovery for IoT, OT, and IoMT, Context-aware vulnerability risk scoring and prioritization, Network segmentation rule creation and orchestration..

Vantelis OT Security Platform: Agentless OT security platform for legacy assets in oil & gas environments. built by Vantelis. Core capabilities include Agentless protection for legacy OT assets, Operational micro-segmentation, Zero Trust enforcement..

Both serve the OT Vulnerability Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.