Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Asimily Risk Mitigation is a commercial ot vulnerability management tool by Asimily. Vantelis OT Security Platform is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by Vantelis. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ot vulnerability management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams with sprawling IoT and OT environments should pick Asimily Risk Mitigation because it actually inventories and patches devices most NAC-native approaches can't touch. The platform's AI-driven exploit blocking and attack path analysis directly address ID.RA and RS.MI, meaning you're not just finding vulnerabilities but preventing them from becoming incidents. Skip this if your environment is primarily IT-centric with standard endpoints; Asimily solves a specific problem for organizations drowning in medical devices, industrial controllers, and networked systems that traditional vulnerability management ignores.
Risk mitigation platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT device vulnerabilities
Agentless OT security platform for legacy assets in oil & gas environments.
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Common questions about comparing Asimily Risk Mitigation vs Vantelis OT Security Platform for your ot vulnerability management needs.
Asimily Risk Mitigation: Risk mitigation platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT device vulnerabilities. built by Asimily. Core capabilities include Device inventory and discovery for IoT, OT, and IoMT, Context-aware vulnerability risk scoring and prioritization, Network segmentation rule creation and orchestration..
Vantelis OT Security Platform: Agentless OT security platform for legacy assets in oil & gas environments. built by Vantelis. Core capabilities include Agentless protection for legacy OT assets, Operational micro-segmentation, Zero Trust enforcement..
Both serve the OT Vulnerability Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Asimily Risk Mitigation differentiates with Device inventory and discovery for IoT, OT, and IoMT, Context-aware vulnerability risk scoring and prioritization, Network segmentation rule creation and orchestration. Vantelis OT Security Platform differentiates with Agentless protection for legacy OT assets, Operational micro-segmentation, Zero Trust enforcement.
Asimily Risk Mitigation is developed by Asimily. Vantelis OT Security Platform is developed by Vantelis. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Asimily Risk Mitigation and Vantelis OT Security Platform serve similar OT Vulnerability Management use cases: both cover Network Segmentation, IOT Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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