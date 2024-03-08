Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ASH - The Automated Security Helper is a free static application security testing tool. detect-secrets is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
ASH - The Automated Security Helper
Development teams running lean security budgets who need to shift left without hiring dedicated AppSec staff should start with ASH; it bundles multiple open-source scanners into one workflow, eliminating the overhead of integrating SAST, IaC, and IAM tools separately. The free pricing model and 485 GitHub stars signal active maintenance and adoption among teams that prefer lightweight, composable tooling. Skip this if you need commercial support, tuned rulesets for compliance frameworks, or a vendor that owns the detection logic rather than orchestrating open-source engines.
Developers and platform teams who need to stop secrets from reaching version control in the first place should run detect-secrets as a pre-commit hook; it catches API keys and passwords before they're ever pushed, eliminating the cleanup work that comes after. With 4,228 GitHub stars and adoption across teams that treat prevention as cheaper than remediation, the tool proves itself in practice. Skip this if your threat model assumes secrets will leak anyway and you're building for rapid detection and response; detect-secrets assumes you want to prevent the problem at source, which it does well but doesn't help you hunt for what's already committed.
ASH is an automated security scanning tool that integrates multiple open-source security scanners to perform preliminary security checks on code, infrastructure, and IAM configurations during development.
A pre-commit security tool that scans source code repositories to detect and prevent secrets like API keys, passwords, and credentials from being committed to version control systems.
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Common questions about comparing ASH - The Automated Security Helper vs detect-secrets for your static application security testing needs.
ASH - The Automated Security Helper: ASH is an automated security scanning tool that integrates multiple open-source security scanners to perform preliminary security checks on code, infrastructure, and IAM configurations during development..
detect-secrets: A pre-commit security tool that scans source code repositories to detect and prevent secrets like API keys, passwords, and credentials from being committed to version control systems..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ASH - The Automated Security Helper is open-source with 485 GitHub stars. detect-secrets is open-source with 4,228 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ASH - The Automated Security Helper and detect-secrets serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Security Scanning, DEVSECOPS, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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