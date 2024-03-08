ASH - The Automated Security Helper: ASH is an automated security scanning tool that integrates multiple open-source security scanners to perform preliminary security checks on code, infrastructure, and IAM configurations during development..

detect-secrets: A pre-commit security tool that scans source code repositories to detect and prevent secrets like API keys, passwords, and credentials from being committed to version control systems..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.