Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ASH - The Automated Security Helper is a free static application security testing tool. Bearer is a commercial static application security testing tool by Bearer. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams running lean security budgets who need to shift left without hiring dedicated AppSec staff should start with ASH; it bundles multiple open-source scanners into one workflow, eliminating the overhead of integrating SAST, IaC, and IAM tools separately. The free pricing model and 485 GitHub stars signal active maintenance and adoption among teams that prefer lightweight, composable tooling. Skip this if you need commercial support, tuned rulesets for compliance frameworks, or a vendor that owns the detection logic rather than orchestrating open-source engines.
Developer teams shipping code fast will find Bearer CLI's free engine and cloud scanning most valuable; it catches privacy and security flaws before code review without slowing your pipeline. The hybrid deployment model means you can start with the open-source CLI locally and scale to Bearer Cloud as you grow, avoiding the vendor lock-in of pure SaaS SAST tools. Skip Bearer if you need deep integration with legacy enterprise workflows or extensive policy customization; it's built for modern languages and frameworks, not COBOL systems running on mainframes.
ASH is an automated security scanning tool that integrates multiple open-source security scanners to perform preliminary security checks on code, infrastructure, and IAM configurations during development.
Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code.
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Common questions about comparing ASH - The Automated Security Helper vs Bearer for your static application security testing needs.
ASH - The Automated Security Helper: ASH is an automated security scanning tool that integrates multiple open-source security scanners to perform preliminary security checks on code, infrastructure, and IAM configurations during development..
Bearer: Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code. built by Bearer. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud)..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ASH - The Automated Security Helper is open-source with 485 GitHub stars. Bearer is developed by Bearer. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ASH - The Automated Security Helper and Bearer serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Open Source, CI/CD. Key differences: ASH - The Automated Security Helper is Free while Bearer is Commercial, ASH - The Automated Security Helper is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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