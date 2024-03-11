ASecureCloud: AI-Powered Cloud Assistant for building, securing, and operating cloud environments..

C3M Cloud Control - CSPM: Agentless CSPM for continuous misconfiguration detection across multi-cloud. built by C3M Cloud Control. Core capabilities include Agentless multi-cloud asset inventory covering Compute, Network, Storage, and IAM, Continuous misconfiguration detection and alerting, Policy governance with out-of-the-box and custom policies via CQL engine..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.