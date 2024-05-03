Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
as3nt is a free external attack surface management tool. SubOver is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams running lean reconnaissance workflows will get the most from as3nt; it's a fast, no-friction subdomain enumerator that doesn't require API keys or cloud dependencies, making it ideal for quick discovery during initial scoping or red team engagements. The 12 GitHub stars underscore it's a specialized tool favored by practitioners who've already standardized on heavier EASM platforms and need a lightweight complement. Skip as3nt if you're looking for continuous monitoring, DNS record analysis, or integration with your ticketing system; this is pure enumeration, nothing more.
Penetration testers and bug bounty hunters will move fast with SubOver because it automates subdomain enumeration and takeover detection without the setup overhead of commercial platforms. The tool has nearly 1,000 GitHub stars and costs nothing, making it the obvious first pass before you escalate to manual verification or paid scanners. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring integrated with your attack surface management stack; SubOver is built for one-off assessments, not persistent surveillance of your DNS posture.
A tool for enumerating subdomains of a given domain
A powerful tool for finding and exploiting subdomain takeover vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing as3nt vs SubOver for your external attack surface management needs.
as3nt: A tool for enumerating subdomains of a given domain..
SubOver: A powerful tool for finding and exploiting subdomain takeover vulnerabilities..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
as3nt and SubOver serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Security Research, Subdomain Enumeration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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