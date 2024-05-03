Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
as3nt is a free external attack surface management tool. Puredns is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams running lean reconnaissance workflows will get the most from as3nt; it's a fast, no-friction subdomain enumerator that doesn't require API keys or cloud dependencies, making it ideal for quick discovery during initial scoping or red team engagements. The 12 GitHub stars underscore it's a specialized tool favored by practitioners who've already standardized on heavier EASM platforms and need a lightweight complement. Skip as3nt if you're looking for continuous monitoring, DNS record analysis, or integration with your ticketing system; this is pure enumeration, nothing more.
Penetration testers and bug bounty hunters doing reconnaissance at scale will get the most from Puredns because its resolver-based approach is measurably faster than traditional subdomain bruteforcers; the 1,982 GitHub stars reflect active adoption in the offensive security community, and free pricing removes friction for individuals and small teams. The tool prioritizes speed and accuracy in the enumeration phase, which means it excels at the discovery work that feeds into subsequent testing but doesn't handle post-discovery exploitation or validation. Skip this if you need a commercial product with support SLAs or integration into a broader pentesting platform.
A tool for enumerating subdomains of a given domain
A fast domain resolver and subdomain bruteforcing tool
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Common questions about comparing as3nt vs Puredns for your external attack surface management needs.
as3nt: A tool for enumerating subdomains of a given domain..
Puredns: A fast domain resolver and subdomain bruteforcing tool..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
as3nt and Puredns serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Security Research. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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