Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
as3nt is a free external attack surface management tool. csprecon is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams running lean reconnaissance workflows will get the most from as3nt; it's a fast, no-friction subdomain enumerator that doesn't require API keys or cloud dependencies, making it ideal for quick discovery during initial scoping or red team engagements. The 12 GitHub stars underscore it's a specialized tool favored by practitioners who've already standardized on heavier EASM platforms and need a lightweight complement. Skip as3nt if you're looking for continuous monitoring, DNS record analysis, or integration with your ticketing system; this is pure enumeration, nothing more.
Security teams hunting for undiscovered subdomains and forgotten properties will find csprecon's CSP header parsing approach uniquely effective; it surfaces domains that traditional subdomain enumeration misses because they're explicitly referenced in live security policies. The 482 GitHub stars and zero-friction free tier mean you can validate coverage gaps across your attack surface in an afternoon without budget approval. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or want remediation workflows integrated; csprecon is a discovery tool, not a scanning or tracking platform.
A tool for enumerating subdomains of a given domain
A tool to discover new target domains using Content Security Policy
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Common questions about comparing as3nt vs csprecon for your external attack surface management needs.
as3nt: A tool for enumerating subdomains of a given domain..
csprecon: A tool to discover new target domains using Content Security Policy..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
as3nt and csprecon serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Security Research. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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