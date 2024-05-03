Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
as3nt is a free external attack surface management tool. crtndstry is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams running lean reconnaissance workflows will get the most from as3nt; it's a fast, no-friction subdomain enumerator that doesn't require API keys or cloud dependencies, making it ideal for quick discovery during initial scoping or red team engagements. The 12 GitHub stars underscore it's a specialized tool favored by practitioners who've already standardized on heavier EASM platforms and need a lightweight complement. Skip as3nt if you're looking for continuous monitoring, DNS record analysis, or integration with your ticketing system; this is pure enumeration, nothing more.
Security teams hunting for subdomain enumeration during initial reconnaissance will find crtndstry's free, lightweight approach beats paid commercial tools for speed and simplicity. The 205 GitHub stars indicate active community use and ongoing maintenance, which matters when you're chaining it into automation pipelines. Skip this if you need correlation across multiple attack surface vectors or continuous monitoring; crtndstry is a point tool that finds subdomains well and stops there.
A tool for enumerating subdomains of a given domain
A subdomain finder tool
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Common questions about comparing as3nt vs crtndstry for your external attack surface management needs.
as3nt: A tool for enumerating subdomains of a given domain..
crtndstry: A subdomain finder tool..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
as3nt and crtndstry serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Security Research, Subdomain Enumeration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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