Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
as3nt is a free external attack surface management tool. Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Ceeyu. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams running lean reconnaissance workflows will get the most from as3nt; it's a fast, no-friction subdomain enumerator that doesn't require API keys or cloud dependencies, making it ideal for quick discovery during initial scoping or red team engagements. The 12 GitHub stars underscore it's a specialized tool favored by practitioners who've already standardized on heavier EASM platforms and need a lightweight complement. Skip as3nt if you're looking for continuous monitoring, DNS record analysis, or integration with your ticketing system; this is pure enumeration, nothing more.
Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to find rogue cloud instances, forgotten domains, and shadow IT before attackers do should start with Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring; it automates the tedious work of external asset discovery that most teams do manually or skip entirely. The tool maps directly to NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, meaning you'll actually close the visibility gap that precedes every breach, not just monitor what you already know exists. Skip this if your organization has mature threat intelligence operations and systematic cloud governance; Ceeyu solves the "we don't know what we don't know" problem, not the "we need advanced correlation" problem.
A tool for enumerating subdomains of a given domain
Automated digital asset discovery and monitoring for external attack surface
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Common questions about comparing as3nt vs Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring for your external attack surface management needs.
as3nt: A tool for enumerating subdomains of a given domain..
Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring: Automated digital asset discovery and monitoring for external attack surface. built by Ceeyu. Core capabilities include Automatic digital asset discovery, Continuous digital footprint scanning, Subdomain enumeration..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
as3nt and Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Subdomain Enumeration. Key differences: as3nt is Free while Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring is Commercial, as3nt is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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