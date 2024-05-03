Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
as3nt is a free external attack surface management tool. Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Searchlight Cyber. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams running lean reconnaissance workflows will get the most from as3nt; it's a fast, no-friction subdomain enumerator that doesn't require API keys or cloud dependencies, making it ideal for quick discovery during initial scoping or red team engagements. The 12 GitHub stars underscore it's a specialized tool favored by practitioners who've already standardized on heavier EASM platforms and need a lightweight complement. Skip as3nt if you're looking for continuous monitoring, DNS record analysis, or integration with your ticketing system; this is pure enumeration, nothing more.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in undiscovered external assets will find Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool's hourly scanning and automated enrichment actually catches the forgotten domains and shadow IT that quarterly pen tests miss. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA rigorously, with zero-day research and PoC exploits included rather than sold separately. Skip this if your org needs continuous monitoring of internal infrastructure or if you expect one tool to handle both external discovery and remediation workflow; Assetnote excels at finding and classifying what's out there, not orchestrating fixes across teams.
A tool for enumerating subdomains of a given domain
ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing as3nt vs Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool for your external attack surface management needs.
as3nt: A tool for enumerating subdomains of a given domain..
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
as3nt and Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Subdomain Enumeration. Key differences: as3nt is Free while Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is Commercial, as3nt is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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