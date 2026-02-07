Aryon Security: AI-powered cloud security policy enforcement platform to prevent misconfigurations. built by Aryon. Core capabilities include AI-powered policy generation tailored to specific cloud environments and active risks, Policy marketplace covering a wide range of cloud services, Pre-built security initiatives for broad security and business goals..

Vulneri CSPM: Agentless CSPM for AWS, Azure, GCP & OCI with continuous config monitoring. built by Vulneri. Core capabilities include Agentless connection to cloud providers via read-only APIs, Automatic cloud asset inventory (VMs, containers, databases, serverless, AI services), 2,800+ security rules based on CIS Benchmarks, PCI-DSS, and OWASP..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.