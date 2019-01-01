Aryon Security: AI-powered cloud security policy enforcement platform to prevent misconfigurations. built by Aryon. Core capabilities include AI-powered policy generation tailored to specific cloud environments and active risks, Policy marketplace covering a wide range of cloud services, Pre-built security initiatives for broad security and business goals..

Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.