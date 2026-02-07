Aryon Security: AI-powered cloud security policy enforcement platform to prevent misconfigurations. built by Aryon. Core capabilities include AI-powered policy generation tailored to specific cloud environments and active risks, Policy marketplace covering a wide range of cloud services, Pre-built security initiatives for broad security and business goals..

Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management: CSPM tool that audits cloud environments for misconfigurations and compliance. built by Group IB. Core capabilities include Multicloud asset discovery for AWS, Azure, GCP, and Alibaba Cloud, Agentless API-based cloud environment scanning, Compliance benchmarking against CIS 8.1 and NIST 800-53..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.