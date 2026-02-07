Aryon Security: AI-powered cloud security policy enforcement platform to prevent misconfigurations. built by Aryon. Core capabilities include AI-powered policy generation tailored to specific cloud environments and active risks, Policy marketplace covering a wide range of cloud services, Pre-built security initiatives for broad security and business goals..

C3M Cloud Control - CSPM: Agentless CSPM for continuous misconfiguration detection across multi-cloud. built by C3M Cloud Control. Core capabilities include Agentless multi-cloud asset inventory covering Compute, Network, Storage, and IAM, Continuous misconfiguration detection and alerting, Policy governance with out-of-the-box and custom policies via CQL engine..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.