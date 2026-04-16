Artemis: AI-native SecOps platform for threat detection, investigation & response. built by Artemis Security. Core capabilities include AI-generated and continuously tuned environment-specific detections, Autonomous threat investigation and case building across all log sources, Natural language querying of security data without query syntax..

ShieldWatch XDR: Managed XDR platform with SIEM, SOAR, and 24/7 US-based SOC in one solution. built by ShieldWatch. Core capabilities include 24/7 U.S.-based SOC monitoring with expert triage and incident response staged within 30 minutes, AI-powered SIEM with centralized log ingestion, event correlation, and 500+ detection rules, 150+ pre-built SOAR playbooks for automated containment, escalation, and remediation..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.