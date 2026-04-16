Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Artemis is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Artemis Security. ShieldWatch XDR is a commercial managed detection and response tool by ShieldWatch. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in alert noise will get real triage value from ShieldWatch XDR; the 24/7 US-based SOC handles initial investigation and gates incidents to your analysts, cutting false positives before they hit your queue. The agentic AI analyst correlates telemetry across endpoints, cloud, and identity while the staged 30-minute response window keeps dwell time honest, and CMMC 2.0 and HIPAA compliance are baked in. Skip this if your team needs the flexibility to swap detection engines or run dark deployments; ShieldWatch prioritizes fast containment over choice, and you're locked into their playbook library.
AI-native SecOps platform for threat detection, investigation & response.
Managed XDR platform with SIEM, SOAR, and 24/7 US-based SOC in one solution.
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Common questions about comparing Artemis vs ShieldWatch XDR for your extended detection and response needs.
Artemis: AI-native SecOps platform for threat detection, investigation & response. built by Artemis Security. Core capabilities include AI-generated and continuously tuned environment-specific detections, Autonomous threat investigation and case building across all log sources, Natural language querying of security data without query syntax..
ShieldWatch XDR: Managed XDR platform with SIEM, SOAR, and 24/7 US-based SOC in one solution. built by ShieldWatch. Core capabilities include 24/7 U.S.-based SOC monitoring with expert triage and incident response staged within 30 minutes, AI-powered SIEM with centralized log ingestion, event correlation, and 500+ detection rules, 150+ pre-built SOAR playbooks for automated containment, escalation, and remediation..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Artemis differentiates with AI-generated and continuously tuned environment-specific detections, Autonomous threat investigation and case building across all log sources, Natural language querying of security data without query syntax. ShieldWatch XDR differentiates with 24/7 U.S.-based SOC monitoring with expert triage and incident response staged within 30 minutes, AI-powered SIEM with centralized log ingestion, event correlation, and 500+ detection rules, 150+ pre-built SOAR playbooks for automated containment, escalation, and remediation.
Artemis is developed by Artemis Security. ShieldWatch XDR is developed by ShieldWatch. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Artemis integrates with Cribl, Snowflake, Databricks, AWS S3. ShieldWatch XDR integrates with Microsoft (MSFT), AWS, GCP. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Artemis and ShieldWatch XDR serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both cover AI SOC, MITRE Attack, Log Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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