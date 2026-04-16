Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Artemis is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Artemis Security. ReliaQuest GreyMatter is a commercial extended detection and response tool by ReliaQuest. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams drowning in alert volume will find real relief in ReliaQuest GreyMatter's autonomous investigation engine, which closes the gap between detection and response by handling triage and containment without human intervention. The platform's ability to execute response actions within five minutes and adapt workflows to emerging risks reflects genuine strength across NIST RS.MA and RS.AN, where most EDR tools still require manual orchestration. This is less ideal for organizations where compliance auditors demand human sign-off on every containment decision, since GreyMatter prioritizes speed over approval chains.
AI-native SecOps platform for threat detection, investigation & response.
Agentic AI security operations platform for autonomous threat investigation
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Common questions about comparing Artemis vs ReliaQuest GreyMatter for your extended detection and response needs.
Artemis: AI-native SecOps platform for threat detection, investigation & response. built by Artemis Security. Core capabilities include AI-generated and continuously tuned environment-specific detections, Autonomous threat investigation and case building across all log sources, Natural language querying of security data without query syntax..
ReliaQuest GreyMatter: Agentic AI security operations platform for autonomous threat investigation. built by ReliaQuest. Core capabilities include Autonomous alert triage and investigation, Agentic AI teammates for role-based security tasks, Automated alert containment within 5 minutes..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Artemis differentiates with AI-generated and continuously tuned environment-specific detections, Autonomous threat investigation and case building across all log sources, Natural language querying of security data without query syntax. ReliaQuest GreyMatter differentiates with Autonomous alert triage and investigation, Agentic AI teammates for role-based security tasks, Automated alert containment within 5 minutes.
Artemis is developed by Artemis Security. ReliaQuest GreyMatter is developed by ReliaQuest. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Artemis and ReliaQuest GreyMatter serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both are Extended Detection and Response tools, both cover Security Orchestration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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