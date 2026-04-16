Artemis: AI-native SecOps platform for threat detection, investigation & response. built by Artemis Security. Core capabilities include AI-generated and continuously tuned environment-specific detections, Autonomous threat investigation and case building across all log sources, Natural language querying of security data without query syntax..

ReliaQuest GreyMatter: Agentic AI security operations platform for autonomous threat investigation. built by ReliaQuest. Core capabilities include Autonomous alert triage and investigation, Agentic AI teammates for role-based security tasks, Automated alert containment within 5 minutes..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.