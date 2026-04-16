Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Artemis is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Artemis Security. Mave SecOps Operating System Platform is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Mave. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mave SecOps Operating System Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in alert fatigue across disconnected tools will get real value from Mave SecOps Operating System Platform because it investigates and correlates incidents without forcing you to rip out your existing stack. The federated architecture means no data centralization requirement, and the natural language query interface actually reduces time-to-root-cause in ways alert-driven platforms can't match. Skip this if your organization is still standardizing on a single vendor's ecosystem; Mave assumes you've already accepted tool sprawl and want to work within it.
AI-native SecOps platform for threat detection, investigation & response.
SecOps platform for federated detection, investigation & response across existing tools.
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Common questions about comparing Artemis vs Mave SecOps Operating System Platform for your extended detection and response needs.
Artemis: AI-native SecOps platform for threat detection, investigation & response. built by Artemis Security. Core capabilities include AI-generated and continuously tuned environment-specific detections, Autonomous threat investigation and case building across all log sources, Natural language querying of security data without query syntax..
Mave SecOps Operating System Platform: SecOps platform for federated detection, investigation & response across existing tools. built by Mave. Core capabilities include Federated root-cause investigation with scoped timeline and blast radius assessment, Continuous adaptive threat hunting (Mave Warden), Closed-loop incident response with contain, disable, revoke, and quarantine actions..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Artemis differentiates with AI-generated and continuously tuned environment-specific detections, Autonomous threat investigation and case building across all log sources, Natural language querying of security data without query syntax. Mave SecOps Operating System Platform differentiates with Federated root-cause investigation with scoped timeline and blast radius assessment, Continuous adaptive threat hunting (Mave Warden), Closed-loop incident response with contain, disable, revoke, and quarantine actions.
Artemis is developed by Artemis Security. Mave SecOps Operating System Platform is developed by Mave. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Artemis integrates with Cribl, Snowflake, Databricks, AWS S3. Mave SecOps Operating System Platform integrates with ServiceNow, Zoom, Google, Microsoft Azure, Splunk and 7 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Artemis and Mave SecOps Operating System Platform serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both are Extended Detection and Response tools, both cover AI SOC, Investigation, MITRE Attack. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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