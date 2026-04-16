Artemis: AI-native SecOps platform for threat detection, investigation & response. built by Artemis Security. Core capabilities include AI-generated and continuously tuned environment-specific detections, Autonomous threat investigation and case building across all log sources, Natural language querying of security data without query syntax..

Mave SecOps Operating System Platform: SecOps platform for federated detection, investigation & response across existing tools. built by Mave. Core capabilities include Federated root-cause investigation with scoped timeline and blast radius assessment, Continuous adaptive threat hunting (Mave Warden), Closed-loop incident response with contain, disable, revoke, and quarantine actions..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.