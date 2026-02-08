Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

Mave SecOps Operating System Platform: SecOps platform for federated detection, investigation & response across existing tools. built by Mave. Core capabilities include Federated root-cause investigation with scoped timeline and blast radius assessment, Continuous adaptive threat hunting (Mave Warden), Closed-loop incident response with contain, disable, revoke, and quarantine actions..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.