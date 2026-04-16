Artemis: AI-native SecOps platform for threat detection, investigation & response. built by Artemis Security. Core capabilities include AI-generated and continuously tuned environment-specific detections, Autonomous threat investigation and case building across all log sources, Natural language querying of security data without query syntax..

Lumu SecOps Platform: Unified SecOps platform with NDR, threat intel, EASM, and automated response. built by Lumu Technologies. Core capabilities include Network detection and response across network, endpoint, identity, and cloud, Automated incident management and response orchestration (Autopilot), External attack surface assessment including dark web monitoring (Discover)..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.