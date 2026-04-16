Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Artemis is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Artemis Security. Lumu SecOps Platform is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Lumu Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
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AI-native SecOps platform for threat detection, investigation & response.
Unified SecOps platform with NDR, threat intel, EASM, and automated response.
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Common questions about comparing Artemis vs Lumu SecOps Platform for your extended detection and response needs.
Artemis: AI-native SecOps platform for threat detection, investigation & response. built by Artemis Security. Core capabilities include AI-generated and continuously tuned environment-specific detections, Autonomous threat investigation and case building across all log sources, Natural language querying of security data without query syntax..
Lumu SecOps Platform: Unified SecOps platform with NDR, threat intel, EASM, and automated response. built by Lumu Technologies. Core capabilities include Network detection and response across network, endpoint, identity, and cloud, Automated incident management and response orchestration (Autopilot), External attack surface assessment including dark web monitoring (Discover)..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Artemis differentiates with AI-generated and continuously tuned environment-specific detections, Autonomous threat investigation and case building across all log sources, Natural language querying of security data without query syntax. Lumu SecOps Platform differentiates with Network detection and response across network, endpoint, identity, and cloud, Automated incident management and response orchestration (Autopilot), External attack surface assessment including dark web monitoring (Discover).
Artemis is developed by Artemis Security. Lumu SecOps Platform is developed by Lumu Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Artemis and Lumu SecOps Platform serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both are Extended Detection and Response tools, both cover Log Management, Security Orchestration, Anomaly Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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