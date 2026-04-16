Artemis: AI-native SecOps platform for threat detection, investigation & response. built by Artemis Security. Core capabilities include AI-generated and continuously tuned environment-specific detections, Autonomous threat investigation and case building across all log sources, Natural language querying of security data without query syntax..

Guided Mode: AI security analyst tool that guides teams through security investigations. built by Legion Security. Core capabilities include AI-guided security investigation workflows, AI security analyst assistance, Structured step-by-step incident guidance..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.