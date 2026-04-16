Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Artemis is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Artemis Security. Guided Mode is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Legion Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SOC analysts and incident responders working with limited investigative experience will get the most from Guided Mode, which structures threat hunts through AI-driven step-by-step workflows rather than leaving teams to figure out what to do next. The tool maps directly to NIST RS.AN and RS.MA, meaning it actively coaches you through incident analysis and response coordination, not just flagging alerts. Skip this if your team is already staffed with senior analysts who work faster without guardrails, or if you need deep forensic capabilities that extend into recovery and remediation orchestration beyond investigation guidance.
AI-native SecOps platform for threat detection, investigation & response.
AI security analyst tool that guides teams through security investigations.
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Common questions about comparing Artemis vs Guided Mode for your extended detection and response needs.
Artemis: AI-native SecOps platform for threat detection, investigation & response. built by Artemis Security. Core capabilities include AI-generated and continuously tuned environment-specific detections, Autonomous threat investigation and case building across all log sources, Natural language querying of security data without query syntax..
Guided Mode: AI security analyst tool that guides teams through security investigations. built by Legion Security. Core capabilities include AI-guided security investigation workflows, AI security analyst assistance, Structured step-by-step incident guidance..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Artemis differentiates with AI-generated and continuously tuned environment-specific detections, Autonomous threat investigation and case building across all log sources, Natural language querying of security data without query syntax. Guided Mode differentiates with AI-guided security investigation workflows, AI security analyst assistance, Structured step-by-step incident guidance.
Artemis is developed by Artemis Security. Guided Mode is developed by Legion Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Artemis and Guided Mode serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both cover AI SOC, Investigation, Security Orchestration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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