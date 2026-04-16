Artemis: AI-native SecOps platform for threat detection, investigation & response. built by Artemis Security. Core capabilities include AI-generated and continuously tuned environment-specific detections, Autonomous threat investigation and case building across all log sources, Natural language querying of security data without query syntax..

Cisco XDR: XDR platform with AI-driven threat detection across network, endpoint, email, cloud. built by Cisco. Core capabilities include AI-driven incident prioritization and threat detection, Network-based threat detection and visibility, Automated containment and response actions..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.