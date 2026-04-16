Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Artemis is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Artemis Security. Cisco XDR is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Cisco. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented detection across network, endpoint, and email will see the fastest ROI from Cisco XDR, since its multi-domain correlation actually connects alerts that your existing point tools miss. The platform covers DE.CM and DE.AE strongly, meaning detection is genuinely its strength; RS.MI (containment and recovery) is present but less mature than what you get from pure endpoint-focused vendors. Skip this if your team is still optimizing a single-vendor stack like Palo Alto or CrowdStrike; XDR's real value emerges only when you're already drowning in disconnected alerts.
AI-native SecOps platform for threat detection, investigation & response.
XDR platform with AI-driven threat detection across network, endpoint, email, cloud
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Common questions about comparing Artemis vs Cisco XDR for your extended detection and response needs.
Artemis: AI-native SecOps platform for threat detection, investigation & response. built by Artemis Security. Core capabilities include AI-generated and continuously tuned environment-specific detections, Autonomous threat investigation and case building across all log sources, Natural language querying of security data without query syntax..
Cisco XDR: XDR platform with AI-driven threat detection across network, endpoint, email, cloud. built by Cisco. Core capabilities include AI-driven incident prioritization and threat detection, Network-based threat detection and visibility, Automated containment and response actions..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Artemis differentiates with AI-generated and continuously tuned environment-specific detections, Autonomous threat investigation and case building across all log sources, Natural language querying of security data without query syntax. Cisco XDR differentiates with AI-driven incident prioritization and threat detection, Network-based threat detection and visibility, Automated containment and response actions.
Artemis is developed by Artemis Security. Cisco XDR is developed by Cisco. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Artemis integrates with Cribl, Snowflake, Databricks, AWS S3. Cisco XDR integrates with CrowdStrike, Cybereason, Microsoft Defender, Palo Alto Networks, SentinelOne and 3 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Artemis and Cisco XDR serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both are Extended Detection and Response tools, both cover MITRE Attack. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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