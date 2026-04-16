Artemis: AI-native SecOps platform for threat detection, investigation & response. built by Artemis Security. Core capabilities include AI-generated and continuously tuned environment-specific detections, Autonomous threat investigation and case building across all log sources, Natural language querying of security data without query syntax..

Blumira SOC Auto-Focus: XDR platform with AI-enhanced SIEM, automated response, and endpoint visibility. built by Blumira. Core capabilities include AI-enabled SOC Auto-Focus for plain language security findings, Cloud SIEM with out-of-the-box detections, Automated threat blocking and containment..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.