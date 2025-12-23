Array NTB Series is a commercial network detection and response tool by Array Networks. Clear Infosec Network Visibility Assessments is a commercial network detection and response tool by Clear Infosec. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to extract signal from encrypted traffic without decryption will find Array NTB Series valuable, particularly when you're scaling network TAP deployments across hybrid infrastructure. The platform handles tunnel re-engineering and application-aware packet delivery at scale, covering both DE.CM continuous monitoring and PR.IR resilience functions, and supports both out-of-band and in-line modes so you're not locked into one architecture. Skip this if your team lacks the network operations expertise to manage centralized X-Tunnel orchestration between appliances, or if you need DLP and threat prevention baked in rather than monitoring-first design.
Clear Infosec Network Visibility Assessments
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented network monitoring will see immediate value in Clear Infosec Network Visibility Assessments because it surfaces the unmanaged nodes and blind spots that create regulatory and operational risk before a breach does. The service maps asset inventory gaps that most organizations discover only during incident response, directly supporting NIST ID.AM and DE.CM functions. Skip this if your network is already fully instrumented or if you need continuous monitoring baked into your existing detection stack rather than a dedicated assessment service.
Network traffic broker for visibility, monitoring, and traffic optimization
Service that identifies network blind spots and unmanaged nodes.
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Common questions about comparing Array NTB Series vs Clear Infosec Network Visibility Assessments for your network detection and response needs.
Array NTB Series: Network traffic broker for visibility, monitoring, and traffic optimization. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Application-aware traffic aggregation with full stack packet analysis, L2-L7 traffic filtering and packet delivery, Tunnel handling and packet re-engineering capabilities..
Clear Infosec Network Visibility Assessments: Service that identifies network blind spots and unmanaged nodes. built by Clear Infosec. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network blind spot identification, Unmanaged node detection, Network weakness detection..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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