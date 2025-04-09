Array Networks Web Application Firewall: WAF protecting web apps and APIs from zero-day attacks and cyber threats. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include Automatic zero-day attack blocking, Proactive DDoS defense, User attack prevention..

DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall: WAF protecting websites and web apps from OWASP Top 10 and zero-day attacks. built by DBAPP Security. Core capabilities include Protection against OWASP Top 10 threats including SQL injection and XSS, Machine learning-based threat detection, Zero-day attack protection using intelligent semantic analysis..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.