Array Networks Web Application Firewall: WAF protecting web apps and APIs from zero-day attacks and cyber threats. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include Automatic zero-day attack blocking, Proactive DDoS defense, User attack prevention..

Blackwall GateKeeper: Web security & traffic filtering platform for hosting providers. built by Blackwall. Core capabilities include L7 DDoS mitigation with behavioral analysis and signature-based detection, Web Application Firewall with protection against SQLi, XSS, RCE attacks, Bot detection and mitigation for credential stuffing, scraping, and spam..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.