Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Array Networks Web Application Firewall is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Array Networks. Blackwall GateKeeper is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Blackwall. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array Networks Web Application Firewall
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web apps will get the most from Array Networks Web Application Firewall, especially if you're running hybrid cloud and need zero-day blocking without waiting for signature updates. The platform's automatic threat detection across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud plus on-premises deployments covers three NIST CSF 2.0 functions,infrastructure resilience, platform security, and continuous monitoring,which means you're not sacrificing visibility for prevention. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach forensics; Array Networks prioritizes blocking over investigation, so buyers needing deep incident response integration should look elsewhere.
Hosting providers and ISPs defending customer web properties at scale should prioritize Blackwall GateKeeper for its L7 DDoS mitigation with behavioral analysis, which catches volumetric and application-layer attacks that signature-only solutions let through. The BGP Flowspec integration and white-label REST API mean you can filter upstream at your network edge and resell protection as a control panel plugin to your own customers. Skip this if you need workload protection or API security beyond the web tier; GateKeeper is purpose-built for perimeter defense, not deep application instrumentation.
WAF protecting web apps and APIs from zero-day attacks and cyber threats
Web security & traffic filtering platform for hosting providers
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Array Networks Web Application Firewall vs Blackwall GateKeeper for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Array Networks Web Application Firewall: WAF protecting web apps and APIs from zero-day attacks and cyber threats. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include Automatic zero-day attack blocking, Proactive DDoS defense, User attack prevention..
Blackwall GateKeeper: Web security & traffic filtering platform for hosting providers. built by Blackwall. Core capabilities include L7 DDoS mitigation with behavioral analysis and signature-based detection, Web Application Firewall with protection against SQLi, XSS, RCE attacks, Bot detection and mitigation for credential stuffing, scraping, and spam..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array Networks Web Application Firewall differentiates with Automatic zero-day attack blocking, Proactive DDoS defense, User attack prevention. Blackwall GateKeeper differentiates with L7 DDoS mitigation with behavioral analysis and signature-based detection, Web Application Firewall with protection against SQLi, XSS, RCE attacks, Bot detection and mitigation for credential stuffing, scraping, and spam.
Array Networks Web Application Firewall is developed by Array Networks. Blackwall GateKeeper is developed by Blackwall. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array Networks Web Application Firewall integrates with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Microsoft, VMware and 3 more. Blackwall GateKeeper integrates with cPanel, WHMCS, DirectAdmin, ISPmanager, AWS and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Array Networks Web Application Firewall and Blackwall GateKeeper serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover DDOS, WAF, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox