Array Networks Web Application Firewall is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Array Networks. AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) is a free cloud web application and api protection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array Networks Web Application Firewall
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web apps will get the most from Array Networks Web Application Firewall, especially if you're running hybrid cloud and need zero-day blocking without waiting for signature updates. The platform's automatic threat detection across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud plus on-premises deployments covers three NIST CSF 2.0 functions,infrastructure resilience, platform security, and continuous monitoring,which means you're not sacrificing visibility for prevention. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach forensics; Array Networks prioritizes blocking over investigation, so buyers needing deep incident response integration should look elsewhere.
AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs)
Teams already deep in AWS infrastructure will move fastest with AWS WAF because it threads directly into API Gateway, CloudFront, and ALB without separate agent deployment or data exfiltration concerns. The free tier eliminates budget friction for prototype and mid-tier workloads, and native CloudWatch integration means you're not bolting on a separate SIEM. Skip this if your web applications sit outside AWS or you need API schema validation and runtime threat detection; AWS WAF does request filtering well but doesn't understand your API's legitimate behavior the way specialized API security tools do.
WAF protecting web apps and APIs from zero-day attacks and cyber threats
AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) are cloud-based security services that protect web applications and APIs from internet-based attacks through customizable filtering rules and centralized management capabilities.
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Common questions about comparing Array Networks Web Application Firewall vs AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Array Networks Web Application Firewall: WAF protecting web apps and APIs from zero-day attacks and cyber threats. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automatic zero-day attack blocking, Proactive DDoS defense, User attack prevention..
AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs): AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) are cloud-based security services that protect web applications and APIs from internet-based attacks through customizable filtering rules and centralized management capabilities..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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