Array Networks Web Application Firewall is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Array Networks. AWS WAF is a free cloud web application and api protection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array Networks Web Application Firewall
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web apps will get the most from Array Networks Web Application Firewall, especially if you're running hybrid cloud and need zero-day blocking without waiting for signature updates. The platform's automatic threat detection across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud plus on-premises deployments covers three NIST CSF 2.0 functions,infrastructure resilience, platform security, and continuous monitoring,which means you're not sacrificing visibility for prevention. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach forensics; Array Networks prioritizes blocking over investigation, so buyers needing deep incident response integration should look elsewhere.
Teams protecting APIs and web applications already running on AWS infrastructure will get the most from AWS WAF because it integrates natively with CloudFront, ALB, and API Gateway without extra agents or out-of-band traffic. The free tier covers core attack patterns,SQL injection, XSS, bot control,and you only pay for requests above 5 million monthly, making it cost-effective for variable traffic loads. Skip this if you need centralized policy management across multi-cloud deployments or real-time threat intelligence feeds; AWS WAF's rule sets are competent but require manual tuning, and visibility across non-AWS resources stays limited.
WAF protecting web apps and APIs from zero-day attacks and cyber threats
AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) for protecting web applications from common exploits.
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Common questions about comparing Array Networks Web Application Firewall vs AWS WAF for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Array Networks Web Application Firewall: WAF protecting web apps and APIs from zero-day attacks and cyber threats. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automatic zero-day attack blocking, Proactive DDoS defense, User attack prevention..
AWS WAF: AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) for protecting web applications from common exploits..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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