Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Array Networks. Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition is a free cloud web application and api protection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending legacy and cloud applications simultaneously will get the most from Array ASF Series; its multiple deployment modes (bridge, routing, TAP) let you protect workloads across VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS without ripping out your infrastructure. The auto-learning algorithms and behavioral bot detection catch attacks that signature-based WAFs miss, and SSL offloading removes a real performance tax on busy application teams. Skip this if you're a startup looking for a lightweight cloud-native WAF or need deep API schema validation; Array prioritizes layer 7 attack prevention over API-specific threat modeling.
Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition
Startups and small teams with limited security budgets should use Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition to block OWASP Top 10 attacks without the licensing cost of commercial WAFs. The free tier includes signature-based protection for SQL injection, XSS, and cross-site request forgery, covering the attacks that hit most early-stage applications. Not suitable for organizations needing advanced threat intelligence, behavioral detection, or API-specific protections; this is a baseline defense tool, not a platform for sophisticated threat hunting or compliance-heavy environments.
WAF protecting web apps from OWASP Top 10, DDoS, and zero-day attacks
Free WAF protecting web applications against OWASP Top 10 attacks
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Common questions about comparing Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall vs Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall: WAF protecting web apps from OWASP Top 10, DDoS, and zero-day attacks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 attack protection, Layer 7 DDoS defense, Zero-day attack detection and blocking..
Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition: Free WAF protecting web applications against OWASP Top 10 attacks..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall and Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF, DDOS, SSL. Key differences: Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall is Commercial while Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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