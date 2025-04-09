Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Array Networks. DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by DBAPP Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending legacy and cloud applications simultaneously will get the most from Array ASF Series; its multiple deployment modes (bridge, routing, TAP) let you protect workloads across VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS without ripping out your infrastructure. The auto-learning algorithms and behavioral bot detection catch attacks that signature-based WAFs miss, and SSL offloading removes a real performance tax on busy application teams. Skip this if you're a startup looking for a lightweight cloud-native WAF or need deep API schema validation; Array prioritizes layer 7 attack prevention over API-specific threat modeling.
DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting distributed web applications across multiple regions will find DAS Web Application Firewall's machine learning-based threat detection and transparent proxy deployment modes solve the real problem: stopping OWASP Top 10 attacks without forcing application redesigns. The dual-protocol support (IPv4 and IPv6) plus centralized management across deployments means you're not managing separate WAF instances per region. Skip this if your primary concern is API-specific threats rather than traditional web application attacks, or if you need deep behavioral analytics on legitimate traffic; DAS prioritizes blocking over forensic instrumentation.
WAF protecting web apps from OWASP Top 10, DDoS, and zero-day attacks
WAF protecting websites and web apps from OWASP Top 10 and zero-day attacks
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Common questions about comparing Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall vs DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall: WAF protecting web apps from OWASP Top 10, DDoS, and zero-day attacks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 attack protection, Layer 7 DDoS defense, Zero-day attack detection and blocking..
DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall: WAF protecting websites and web apps from OWASP Top 10 and zero-day attacks. built by DBAPP Security. Core capabilities include Protection against OWASP Top 10 threats including SQL injection and XSS, Machine learning-based threat detection, Zero-day attack protection using intelligent semantic analysis..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall differentiates with OWASP Top 10 attack protection, Layer 7 DDoS defense, Zero-day attack detection and blocking. DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall differentiates with Protection against OWASP Top 10 threats including SQL injection and XSS, Machine learning-based threat detection, Zero-day attack protection using intelligent semantic analysis.
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall is developed by Array Networks. DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall is developed by DBAPP Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall and DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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