Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Array Networks. Blackwall GateKeeper is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Blackwall. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending legacy and cloud applications simultaneously will get the most from Array ASF Series; its multiple deployment modes (bridge, routing, TAP) let you protect workloads across VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS without ripping out your infrastructure. The auto-learning algorithms and behavioral bot detection catch attacks that signature-based WAFs miss, and SSL offloading removes a real performance tax on busy application teams. Skip this if you're a startup looking for a lightweight cloud-native WAF or need deep API schema validation; Array prioritizes layer 7 attack prevention over API-specific threat modeling.
Hosting providers and ISPs defending customer web properties at scale should prioritize Blackwall GateKeeper for its L7 DDoS mitigation with behavioral analysis, which catches volumetric and application-layer attacks that signature-only solutions let through. The BGP Flowspec integration and white-label REST API mean you can filter upstream at your network edge and resell protection as a control panel plugin to your own customers. Skip this if you need workload protection or API security beyond the web tier; GateKeeper is purpose-built for perimeter defense, not deep application instrumentation.
WAF protecting web apps from OWASP Top 10, DDoS, and zero-day attacks
Web security & traffic filtering platform for hosting providers
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Common questions about comparing Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall vs Blackwall GateKeeper for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall: WAF protecting web apps from OWASP Top 10, DDoS, and zero-day attacks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 attack protection, Layer 7 DDoS defense, Zero-day attack detection and blocking..
Blackwall GateKeeper: Web security & traffic filtering platform for hosting providers. built by Blackwall. Core capabilities include L7 DDoS mitigation with behavioral analysis and signature-based detection, Web Application Firewall with protection against SQLi, XSS, RCE attacks, Bot detection and mitigation for credential stuffing, scraping, and spam..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall differentiates with OWASP Top 10 attack protection, Layer 7 DDoS defense, Zero-day attack detection and blocking. Blackwall GateKeeper differentiates with L7 DDoS mitigation with behavioral analysis and signature-based detection, Web Application Firewall with protection against SQLi, XSS, RCE attacks, Bot detection and mitigation for credential stuffing, scraping, and spam.
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall is developed by Array Networks. Blackwall GateKeeper is developed by Blackwall. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall integrates with VMware, Hyper-V, KVM, AWS, Azure and 1 more. Blackwall GateKeeper integrates with cPanel, WHMCS, DirectAdmin, ISPmanager, AWS and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall and Blackwall GateKeeper serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover DDOS, WAF, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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