Arqit Encryption Intelligence: Crypto risk assessment & PQC migration planning platform for enterprises. built by Arqit. Core capabilities include Comprehensive discovery of encrypted traffic across cloud, SaaS, endpoints, networks, IoT, and legacy systems, Identification of missing, weak, obsolete, or quantum-vulnerable cryptography, Risk prioritisation based on compliance requirements and business impact..

Post-Quantum Quantum Safe Platform: Modular PQC platform covering identity, VPN, and messaging security. built by Post-Quantum. Core capabilities include Multi-factor biometric authentication (Nomidio), Quantum-resistant credential management, Approval-as-a-service (Quorum)..

Both serve the Quantum Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.