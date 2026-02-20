Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arqit Encryption Intelligence is a commercial quantum security tool by Arqit. Post-Quantum Quantum Safe Platform is a commercial quantum security tool by Post-Quantum. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best quantum security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams facing quantum-threat deadlines or regulatory crypto audits need Arqit Encryption Intelligence because it finds encrypted traffic across your actual infrastructure,cloud, SaaS, endpoints, legacy systems,then tells you which ciphers will fail and when. The platform maps your cryptographic inventory against compliance timelines and generates governance-ready reports aligned to NIST and international standards, which cuts months off migration planning. Skip this if your organization has minimal encryption dependencies or treats post-quantum cryptography as a five-year problem; Arqit is built for teams that need to act now.
Post-Quantum Quantum Safe Platform
Enterprises and mid-market organizations with hybrid infrastructure and near-term crypto-migration urgency should evaluate Post-Quantum Quantum Safe Platform for its modular approach to identity, VPN, and messaging protection without rip-and-replace demands. The platform implements RFC9370 hybrid classical-plus-post-quantum encryption across multiple attack surfaces, covers NIST CSF 2.0 authentication and data security functions, and maintains backward compatibility with legacy systems, which matters in organizations where forklift upgrades aren't realistic. This is not the tool for teams still evaluating whether quantum risk justifies budget allocation; Post-Quantum assumes you've already decided to act.
Crypto risk assessment & PQC migration planning platform for enterprises.
Modular PQC platform covering identity, VPN, and messaging security.
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Common questions about comparing Arqit Encryption Intelligence vs Post-Quantum Quantum Safe Platform for your quantum security needs.
Arqit Encryption Intelligence: Crypto risk assessment & PQC migration planning platform for enterprises. built by Arqit. Core capabilities include Comprehensive discovery of encrypted traffic across cloud, SaaS, endpoints, networks, IoT, and legacy systems, Identification of missing, weak, obsolete, or quantum-vulnerable cryptography, Risk prioritisation based on compliance requirements and business impact..
Post-Quantum Quantum Safe Platform: Modular PQC platform covering identity, VPN, and messaging security. built by Post-Quantum. Core capabilities include Multi-factor biometric authentication (Nomidio), Quantum-resistant credential management, Approval-as-a-service (Quorum)..
Both serve the Quantum Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arqit Encryption Intelligence differentiates with Comprehensive discovery of encrypted traffic across cloud, SaaS, endpoints, networks, IoT, and legacy systems, Identification of missing, weak, obsolete, or quantum-vulnerable cryptography, Risk prioritisation based on compliance requirements and business impact. Post-Quantum Quantum Safe Platform differentiates with Multi-factor biometric authentication (Nomidio), Quantum-resistant credential management, Approval-as-a-service (Quorum).
Arqit Encryption Intelligence is developed by Arqit. Post-Quantum Quantum Safe Platform is developed by Post-Quantum. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arqit Encryption Intelligence and Post-Quantum Quantum Safe Platform serve similar Quantum Security use cases: both are Quantum Security tools, both cover Quantum Safe. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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