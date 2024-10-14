Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec is a commercial application security posture management tool by Arnica. Kodem Zero-waste Application Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Kodem. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code faster than security can scan will see immediate value in Arnica Pipelineless AppSec, since it detects and surfaces risk at the feature branch level instead of waiting for pipeline gates. The platform's daily re-analysis of existing risks across the codebase, paired with automatic owner identification, cuts the remediation friction that kills adoption in larger codebases. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime protection or threat detection; Arnica is purely preventive, covering the ID.RA and PR.PS functions but leaving GV.SC supply chain visibility incomplete.
Kodem Zero-waste Application Security
Development teams shipping code faster than their AppSec can keep up should pick Kodem Zero-waste Application Security for its AI-driven triage that separates real vulnerabilities from noise before they hit pull request review. The platform covers the full NIST chain from risk assessment through continuous monitoring, with runtime reachability analysis cutting false positives in ways static-only scanners simply cannot. Skip this if your organization needs broad infrastructure security beyond the application layer; Kodem is explicitly code-to-runtime focused, not a platform security solution.
Pipelineless AppSec platform for dev-native risk detection & remediation
AI-native AppSec platform for code-to-runtime security with automated triaging
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Common questions about comparing Arnica Pipelineless AppSec vs Kodem Zero-waste Application Security for your application security posture management needs.
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec: Pipelineless AppSec platform for dev-native risk detection & remediation. built by Arnica. Core capabilities include Pipelineless code scanning on every push, Real-time security risk detection at feature branch level, Automated risk prioritization using OWASP Top 10, CVSS, EPSS, and KEV..
Kodem Zero-waste Application Security: AI-native AppSec platform for code-to-runtime security with automated triaging. built by Kodem. Core capabilities include AI-driven vulnerability triaging with runtime intelligence, Automated code and pull request security reviews, Ready-to-merge remediation code generation..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec differentiates with Pipelineless code scanning on every push, Real-time security risk detection at feature branch level, Automated risk prioritization using OWASP Top 10, CVSS, EPSS, and KEV. Kodem Zero-waste Application Security differentiates with AI-driven vulnerability triaging with runtime intelligence, Automated code and pull request security reviews, Ready-to-merge remediation code generation.
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec is developed by Arnica. Kodem Zero-waste Application Security is developed by Kodem. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec and Kodem Zero-waste Application Security serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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