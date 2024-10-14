Arnica Pipelineless AppSec: Pipelineless AppSec platform for dev-native risk detection & remediation. built by Arnica. Core capabilities include Pipelineless code scanning on every push, Real-time security risk detection at feature branch level, Automated risk prioritization using OWASP Top 10, CVSS, EPSS, and KEV..

Boman.ai Boman: AI-powered application security platform with automated scanning and analytics. built by Boman.ai. Core capabilities include Automated security scanning, Unified dashboard for security findings, AI/ML powered vulnerability analytics..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.