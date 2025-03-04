Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by ArmourZero. Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Heeler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling application portfolios across multiple cloud providers will get the most from ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management because it actually scans APIs and infrastructure-as-code alongside traditional DAST and SAST, catching the blind spots most scanning tools leave open. The AI-powered remediation suggestions cut triage time meaningfully, and built-in task management keeps fixes moving without ticket ping-pong between security and development. Skip this if your primary concern is vulnerability *response* and incident recovery; ArmourZero is explicitly risk assessment and platform security hardening, not incident management.
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management
Teams managing microservices across development and production need Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management because it tracks remediation through the entire lifecycle instead of just flagging issues at scan time. The platform correlates dependencies across services to show actual blast radius, automates ownership assignment to the right developer teams, and enforces SLO-based response tracking, which eliminates the common problem of findings languishing in backlogs. Skip this if you're a small startup still doing manual code reviews or an enterprise already locked into a homegrown workflow; Heeler's value compounds with team scale and pipeline complexity.
AI-powered automated vuln scanning for apps, APIs, domains, and cloud
ASPM platform for tracking app security risks from development to deployment
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Common questions about comparing ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management vs Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management for your application security posture management needs.
ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management: AI-powered automated vuln scanning for apps, APIs, domains, and cloud. built by ArmourZero. Core capabilities include Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA)..
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management: ASPM platform for tracking app security risks from development to deployment. built by Heeler. Core capabilities include End-to-end remediation tracking from issue identification to deployment, Real-time deployment monitoring across production environments, Consolidation of findings from SCA, SAST, DAST, and secrets detection..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management differentiates with Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA). Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management differentiates with End-to-end remediation tracking from issue identification to deployment, Real-time deployment monitoring across production environments, Consolidation of findings from SCA, SAST, DAST, and secrets detection.
ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management is developed by ArmourZero. Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management is developed by Heeler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management and Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DAST, SCA, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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