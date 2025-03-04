ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management: AI-powered automated vuln scanning for apps, APIs, domains, and cloud. built by ArmourZero. Core capabilities include Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA)..

GuardRails: DevSecOps platform for vulnerability detection and developer security training. built by GuardRails. Core capabilities include Automated repository scanning for new and existing code, Support for 22 programming languages, SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC, and secret detection capabilities..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.