Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling application portfolios across multiple cloud providers will get the most from ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management because it actually scans APIs and infrastructure-as-code alongside traditional DAST and SAST, catching the blind spots most scanning tools leave open. The AI-powered remediation suggestions cut triage time meaningfully, and built-in task management keeps fixes moving without ticket ping-pong between security and development. Skip this if your primary concern is vulnerability *response* and incident recovery; ArmourZero is explicitly risk assessment and platform security hardening, not incident management.

Checkmarx One Application Security Platform

Development and security teams pushing code velocity without sacrificing vulnerability discovery will get the most from Checkmarx One Application Security Platform, where the AI-assisted remediation guidance actually reduces triage time instead of just flagging more issues. The platform covers the full NIST ID.RA and PR.PS control space with SAST, SCA, DAST, and IaC scanning, plus IDE integration that catches problems before commit. Skip this if your organization needs tight ASPM governance first; Checkmarx One prioritizes detection breadth over centralized risk orchestration across your entire application portfolio.