Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by ArmourZero. Black Duck Polaris Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling application portfolios across multiple cloud providers will get the most from ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management because it actually scans APIs and infrastructure-as-code alongside traditional DAST and SAST, catching the blind spots most scanning tools leave open. The AI-powered remediation suggestions cut triage time meaningfully, and built-in task management keeps fixes moving without ticket ping-pong between security and development. Skip this if your primary concern is vulnerability *response* and incident recovery; ArmourZero is explicitly risk assessment and platform security hardening, not incident management.
Development teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Black Duck Polaris Platform if your bottleneck is scattered open source risk across multiple repositories and build pipelines. The platform handles multi-repository onboarding with event-based automation that actually reduces manual triage work, and its SCA engine catches licensing and vulnerability issues before they hit production. Skip this if you need infrastructure scanning to be equal-strength with code scanning; Polaris leans heavily into application-layer AST and open source management, leaving IaC as a secondary capability.
AI-powered automated vuln scanning for apps, APIs, domains, and cloud
Cloud platform for automated AST with SAST, SCA, and DAST capabilities
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Common questions about comparing ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management vs Black Duck Polaris Platform for your application security posture management needs.
ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management: AI-powered automated vuln scanning for apps, APIs, domains, and cloud. built by ArmourZero. Core capabilities include Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA)..
Black Duck Polaris Platform: Cloud platform for automated AST with SAST, SCA, and DAST capabilities. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Software composition analysis (SCA), Dynamic application security testing (DAST)..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in dynamic application security testing (dast), static application security testing (sast), software composition analysis (sca). ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management differentiates with Secrets scanning, Cloud infrastructure scanning, API security scanning for OpenAPI/Swagger/REST/SOAP. Black Duck Polaris Platform differentiates with Secrets detection, Automated security testing throughout SDLC, Multi-repository onboarding.
ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management is developed by ArmourZero. Black Duck Polaris Platform is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management and Black Duck Polaris Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DAST, SCA, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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