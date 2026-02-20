Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armour Mobile is a commercial secure collaboration & messaging tool by Armour Communications. Silent Circle Silent Phone is a commercial secure collaboration & messaging tool by Silent Circle. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure collaboration & messaging fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market defence contractors need Armour Mobile specifically for classified comms that satisfy NATO and UK government approval without custom integration hell. NATO Restricted and OFFICIAL SENSITIVE clearance baked in, plus FOI-compliant audit trails and device revocation, means you skip the certification delays that kill typical commercial platforms in this space. NIST Identity Management and Data Security coverage is solid, though the feature set tilts heavily toward secure transport rather than zero-trust device posture; if your threat model centres on endpoint compromise before the encrypted channel, you'll need layered defences elsewhere. Wrong choice for non-defence organizations or anyone without classification requirements.
Organizations handling classified or high-sensitivity communications across Android and iOS will find Silent Circle Silent Phone essential because the end-to-end encryption covers the entire communication stack,calls, video, messaging, and file transfer,without leaking metadata through organizational networks. The zero-touch deployment model means security teams can enforce encryption at scale without user friction, and NIST PR.AA coverage confirms access controls meet federal standards. This is overkill for companies whose threat model is commodity phishing; you're paying for cryptographic assurance that justifies itself only when adversaries are actively targeting your communications channel.
Secure mobile comms platform for defence, approved to NATO Restricted/OFFICIAL SENSITIVE.
Encrypted voice, video, messaging & file transfer app for Android & iOS.
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Common questions about comparing Armour Mobile vs Silent Circle Silent Phone for your secure collaboration & messaging needs.
Armour Mobile: Secure mobile comms platform for defence, approved to NATO Restricted/OFFICIAL SENSITIVE. built by Armour Communications. Core capabilities include End-to-end encryption of data in-transit and at rest, Secure messaging and voice calls on iOS, Android, and Windows 10, Approved for OFFICIAL SENSITIVE and NATO Restricted classifications..
Silent Circle Silent Phone: Encrypted voice, video, messaging & file transfer app for Android & iOS. built by Silent Circle. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted voice calls, End-to-end encrypted video calls, Secure HD conference calling..
Both serve the Secure Collaboration & Messaging market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armour Mobile differentiates with End-to-end encryption of data in-transit and at rest, Secure messaging and voice calls on iOS, Android, and Windows 10, Approved for OFFICIAL SENSITIVE and NATO Restricted classifications. Silent Circle Silent Phone differentiates with End-to-end encrypted voice calls, End-to-end encrypted video calls, Secure HD conference calling.
Armour Mobile is developed by Armour Communications. Silent Circle Silent Phone is developed by Silent Circle. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armour Mobile and Silent Circle Silent Phone serve similar Secure Collaboration & Messaging use cases: both are Secure Collaboration & Messaging tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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