ArmorCode Platform: Unified platform for vulnerability mgmt across apps, code, cloud & infrastructure. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include Unified vulnerability management across applications, code, cloud, and infrastructure, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization based on business impact and threat intelligence, Integration with 320+ security scanning tools including SAST, DAST, and SCA..

Source Defense Source Defense Detect: Client-side security monitoring for JavaScript threats and data privacy. built by Source Defense. Core capabilities include Client-side security monitoring and alerting, Detection of formjacking, clickjacking, digital skimming, and Magecart attacks, Third-party JavaScript supply chain visibility..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.