Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ArmorCode Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by ArmorCode. Source Defense Source Defense Detect is a commercial application security posture management tool by Source Defense. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise across applications, cloud, and infrastructure will get immediate value from ArmorCode Platform's AI-powered prioritization that actually correlates findings by business impact instead of raw count. The integration of 320+ scanning tools with automated remediation workflows means your team spends less time normalizing duplicate alerts and more time fixing what matters. Skip this if you need strong incident response capabilities; ArmorCode excels at the front half of the vulnerability lifecycle, ID and PR functions in NIST terms, but doesn't dig deep into post-breach investigation or forensics support.
Source Defense Source Defense Detect
Mid-market and enterprise teams with significant third-party JavaScript footprints should evaluate Source Defense Detect for its client-side supply chain visibility that server-side tools simply cannot reach, catching formjacking and Magecart attacks at the browser level where they actually execute. The two-line code deployment for internal scanning removes the friction that kills most ASPM pilots, while its external scanning option lets you start risk assessment immediately without engineering involvement. Skip this if your attack surface is predominantly backend or API-driven; Detect's strength in GV.SC supply chain monitoring comes with limited visibility into server-side threats and post-breach response capabilities.
Unified platform for vulnerability mgmt across apps, code, cloud & infrastructure
Client-side security monitoring for JavaScript threats and data privacy
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Common questions about comparing ArmorCode Platform vs Source Defense Source Defense Detect for your application security posture management needs.
ArmorCode Platform: Unified platform for vulnerability mgmt across apps, code, cloud & infrastructure. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include Unified vulnerability management across applications, code, cloud, and infrastructure, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization based on business impact and threat intelligence, Integration with 320+ security scanning tools including SAST, DAST, and SCA..
Source Defense Source Defense Detect: Client-side security monitoring for JavaScript threats and data privacy. built by Source Defense. Core capabilities include Client-side security monitoring and alerting, Detection of formjacking, clickjacking, digital skimming, and Magecart attacks, Third-party JavaScript supply chain visibility..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ArmorCode Platform differentiates with Unified vulnerability management across applications, code, cloud, and infrastructure, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization based on business impact and threat intelligence, Integration with 320+ security scanning tools including SAST, DAST, and SCA. Source Defense Source Defense Detect differentiates with Client-side security monitoring and alerting, Detection of formjacking, clickjacking, digital skimming, and Magecart attacks, Third-party JavaScript supply chain visibility.
ArmorCode Platform is developed by ArmorCode. Source Defense Source Defense Detect is developed by Source Defense. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ArmorCode Platform and Source Defense Source Defense Detect serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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