ArmorCode Platform: Unified platform for vulnerability mgmt across apps, code, cloud & infrastructure. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include Unified vulnerability management across applications, code, cloud, and infrastructure, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization based on business impact and threat intelligence, Integration with 320+ security scanning tools including SAST, DAST, and SCA..

Jscrambler Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform: Client-side JS obfuscation and third-party script protection platform with compliance. built by Jscrambler. Core capabilities include Polymorphic JavaScript obfuscation for first-party code, Self-healing capabilities for obfuscated JavaScript, Environmental integrity checks for first-party JavaScript..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.