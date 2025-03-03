ArmorCode Platform: Unified platform for vulnerability mgmt across apps, code, cloud & infrastructure. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include Unified vulnerability management across applications, code, cloud, and infrastructure, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization based on business impact and threat intelligence, Integration with 320+ security scanning tools including SAST, DAST, and SCA..

Complioty: Integrated product security platform covering threat modeling, CVE monitoring, and CVD. built by Complioty. Core capabilities include Visual product architecture modeling with threat identification using STRIDE and MITRE ATT&CK, Continuous CVE monitoring and vulnerability prioritization using CVSS and EPSS, Automated supplier security maturity analysis via domain crawling..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.