ArmorCode Mergers and Acquisitions Security: Platform for managing security risk during mergers and acquisitions. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include Integration with 320+ security tools, Automated finding normalization and deduplication, 360-degree vulnerability visibility across business units..

Start Left™ SaaS Security Mgmt Platform: Consolidated SaaS platform replacing legacy AppSec tools with CI/CD-integrated security. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Consolidation of SCA, SAST, DAST, vulnerability management, and CSPM into a single platform, CI/CD pipeline integration for automated security scans, Security analytics for behavior and activity-based risk detection..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.