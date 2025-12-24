ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform: DevSecOps platform automating security workflows in CI/CD pipelines. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline governance and guardrails with build pass/fail controls, Vulnerability consolidation from multiple security scanners, Automated workflows between security scanners and DevOps tools..

Wabbi: DevSecOps platform embedding AppSec policies into the SDLC. built by Wabbi. Core capabilities include Application Security Orchestration & Correlation - auto-assigns security policies based on project risk profile, Context-based Vulnerability Management across the full vulnerability lifecycle, Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) as a centralized AppSec control point..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.