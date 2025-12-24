Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by ArmorCode. Wabbi is a commercial application security posture management tool by Wabbi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code through GitLab or Jenkins pipelines will get the most from ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform because it actually stops bad builds instead of just flagging them; the CI/CD governance with pass/fail controls forces remediation before merge, not after deployment. The platform consolidates findings from your existing scanners (SAST, DAST, container tools) and routes them to developers with AI-guided fixes, so security findings don't pile up as noise in Jira. Skip this if your organization runs fragmented scanner stacks without strong pipeline integration or if you need infrastructure-focused CSPM capabilities; ArmorCode prioritizes application vulnerability workflow over asset discovery and compliance mapping.
Mid-market and enterprise AppSec teams drowning in vulnerability noise will find value in Wabbi's policy-driven triage; it auto-assigns remediation based on actual project risk instead of treating every CVE equally. The platform covers the full SDLC from secrets to release gates, with Fix SLA tracking that actually holds teams accountable,addressing the ID.RA and GV.PO gaps most organizations have. Skip this if you need a lightweight point solution for a single scanning tool; Wabbi demands organizational buy-in across development and security to justify its operational footprint.
DevSecOps platform automating security workflows in CI/CD pipelines
DevSecOps platform embedding AppSec policies into the SDLC.
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Common questions about comparing ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform vs Wabbi for your application security posture management needs.
ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform: DevSecOps platform automating security workflows in CI/CD pipelines. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline governance and guardrails with build pass/fail controls, Vulnerability consolidation from multiple security scanners, Automated workflows between security scanners and DevOps tools..
Wabbi: DevSecOps platform embedding AppSec policies into the SDLC. built by Wabbi. Core capabilities include Application Security Orchestration & Correlation - auto-assigns security policies based on project risk profile, Context-based Vulnerability Management across the full vulnerability lifecycle, Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) as a centralized AppSec control point..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform differentiates with CI/CD pipeline governance and guardrails with build pass/fail controls, Vulnerability consolidation from multiple security scanners, Automated workflows between security scanners and DevOps tools. Wabbi differentiates with Application Security Orchestration & Correlation - auto-assigns security policies based on project risk profile, Context-based Vulnerability Management across the full vulnerability lifecycle, Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) as a centralized AppSec control point.
ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform is developed by ArmorCode. Wabbi is developed by Wabbi. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform and Wabbi serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Security Orchestration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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