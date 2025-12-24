ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform: DevSecOps platform automating security workflows in CI/CD pipelines. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline governance and guardrails with build pass/fail controls, Vulnerability consolidation from multiple security scanners, Automated workflows between security scanners and DevOps tools..

StackHawk AppSec: AppSec program oversight platform for tracking coverage and risk in real time. built by StackHawk. Core capabilities include Unified view of attack surface and testing coverage, Real-time vulnerability lifecycle tracking, Application risk prioritization based on data sensitivity and exposure..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.