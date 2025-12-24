Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by ArmorCode. StackHawk AppSec is a commercial application security posture management tool by StackHawk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code through GitLab or Jenkins pipelines will get the most from ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform because it actually stops bad builds instead of just flagging them; the CI/CD governance with pass/fail controls forces remediation before merge, not after deployment. The platform consolidates findings from your existing scanners (SAST, DAST, container tools) and routes them to developers with AI-guided fixes, so security findings don't pile up as noise in Jira. Skip this if your organization runs fragmented scanner stacks without strong pipeline integration or if you need infrastructure-focused CSPM capabilities; ArmorCode prioritizes application vulnerability workflow over asset discovery and compliance mapping.
Security leaders managing sprawling application portfolios across SMB to Enterprise will find StackHawk AppSec's real value in attack surface visibility and remediation bottleneck identification, where most AppSec programs actually break down. The platform's automated coverage rate calculation and vulnerability lifecycle tracking directly address NIST ID.RA and DE.CM functions that separate mature programs from reactive ones. Skip this if you need a developer-first tool that shifts testing left into the CI/CD pipeline; StackHawk is built for program oversight, not for engineers catching bugs before commit.
DevSecOps platform automating security workflows in CI/CD pipelines
AppSec program oversight platform for tracking coverage and risk in real time
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Common questions about comparing ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform vs StackHawk AppSec for your application security posture management needs.
ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform: DevSecOps platform automating security workflows in CI/CD pipelines. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline governance and guardrails with build pass/fail controls, Vulnerability consolidation from multiple security scanners, Automated workflows between security scanners and DevOps tools..
StackHawk AppSec: AppSec program oversight platform for tracking coverage and risk in real time. built by StackHawk. Core capabilities include Unified view of attack surface and testing coverage, Real-time vulnerability lifecycle tracking, Application risk prioritization based on data sensitivity and exposure..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform differentiates with CI/CD pipeline governance and guardrails with build pass/fail controls, Vulnerability consolidation from multiple security scanners, Automated workflows between security scanners and DevOps tools. StackHawk AppSec differentiates with Unified view of attack surface and testing coverage, Real-time vulnerability lifecycle tracking, Application risk prioritization based on data sensitivity and exposure.
ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform is developed by ArmorCode. StackHawk AppSec is developed by StackHawk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform and StackHawk AppSec serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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