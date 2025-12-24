Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by ArmorCode. ProjectDiscovery Neo is a commercial application security posture management tool by ProjectDiscovery. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code through GitLab or Jenkins pipelines will get the most from ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform because it actually stops bad builds instead of just flagging them; the CI/CD governance with pass/fail controls forces remediation before merge, not after deployment. The platform consolidates findings from your existing scanners (SAST, DAST, container tools) and routes them to developers with AI-guided fixes, so security findings don't pile up as noise in Jira. Skip this if your organization runs fragmented scanner stacks without strong pipeline integration or if you need infrastructure-focused CSPM capabilities; ArmorCode prioritizes application vulnerability workflow over asset discovery and compliance mapping.
Development teams embedded in AppSec workflows will get the most from ProjectDiscovery Neo because it operates at the speed of CI/CD instead of forcing security into separate batch processes. The tool's AI-driven automation handles environment adaptation without manual ruleset updates, which directly addresses the PR.PS gap most teams face when platform configs drift faster than security policies can follow. Skip this if your organization needs deep SIEM integration or has mature detection engineering already in place; Neo is built for teams that want security to learn and move with their infrastructure, not audit it after the fact.
DevSecOps platform automating security workflows in CI/CD pipelines
AI agent for AppSec workflows that adapts to environments at dev speed
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Common questions about comparing ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform vs ProjectDiscovery Neo for your application security posture management needs.
ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform: DevSecOps platform automating security workflows in CI/CD pipelines. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline governance and guardrails with build pass/fail controls, Vulnerability consolidation from multiple security scanners, Automated workflows between security scanners and DevOps tools..
ProjectDiscovery Neo: AI agent for AppSec workflows that adapts to environments at dev speed. built by ProjectDiscovery. Core capabilities include AI-driven application security automation, Environment learning and adaptation, Development-speed security operations..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform differentiates with CI/CD pipeline governance and guardrails with build pass/fail controls, Vulnerability consolidation from multiple security scanners, Automated workflows between security scanners and DevOps tools. ProjectDiscovery Neo differentiates with AI-driven application security automation, Environment learning and adaptation, Development-speed security operations.
ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform is developed by ArmorCode. ProjectDiscovery Neo is developed by ProjectDiscovery. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform and ProjectDiscovery Neo serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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