Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by ArmorCode. Eureka DevSecOps Platform is a free application security posture management tool by Eureka DevSecOps. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code through GitLab or Jenkins pipelines will get the most from ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform because it actually stops bad builds instead of just flagging them; the CI/CD governance with pass/fail controls forces remediation before merge, not after deployment. The platform consolidates findings from your existing scanners (SAST, DAST, container tools) and routes them to developers with AI-guided fixes, so security findings don't pile up as noise in Jira. Skip this if your organization runs fragmented scanner stacks without strong pipeline integration or if you need infrastructure-focused CSPM capabilities; ArmorCode prioritizes application vulnerability workflow over asset discovery and compliance mapping.
Teams running mixed scanner stacks across multiple CI/CD pipelines will cut false positive noise and consolidation costs with Eureka DevSecOps Platform; its cross-scanner result correlation and BYOS model let you keep your existing tools while centralizing control. The platform's on-premises agent execution and scan data retention mean results never leave your environment, a critical advantage for regulated industries or teams with strict data governance policies. Skip this if you need DAST or SCA as managed services rather than orchestrated tools, since Eureka assumes you already own or want to own your scanners.
DevSecOps platform automating security workflows in CI/CD pipelines
Centralized DevSecOps platform for orchestrating SAST, DAST & SCA scanners.
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Common questions about comparing ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform vs Eureka DevSecOps Platform for your application security posture management needs.
ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform: DevSecOps platform automating security workflows in CI/CD pipelines. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline governance and guardrails with build pass/fail controls, Vulnerability consolidation from multiple security scanners, Automated workflows between security scanners and DevOps tools..
Eureka DevSecOps Platform: Centralized DevSecOps platform for orchestrating SAST, DAST & SCA scanners. built by Eureka DevSecOps. Core capabilities include Bring Your Own Scanner (BYOS) support for commercial and open-source scanners, Centralized scanner configuration and orchestration, CI/CD pipeline integration..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform differentiates with CI/CD pipeline governance and guardrails with build pass/fail controls, Vulnerability consolidation from multiple security scanners, Automated workflows between security scanners and DevOps tools. Eureka DevSecOps Platform differentiates with Bring Your Own Scanner (BYOS) support for commercial and open-source scanners, Centralized scanner configuration and orchestration, CI/CD pipeline integration.
ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform is developed by ArmorCode. Eureka DevSecOps Platform is developed by Eureka DevSecOps. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform and Eureka DevSecOps Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, CI/CD, Security Orchestration. Key differences: ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform is Commercial while Eureka DevSecOps Platform is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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