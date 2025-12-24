ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform: DevSecOps platform automating security workflows in CI/CD pipelines. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline governance and guardrails with build pass/fail controls, Vulnerability consolidation from multiple security scanners, Automated workflows between security scanners and DevOps tools..

Eureka DevSecOps Platform: Centralized DevSecOps platform for orchestrating SAST, DAST & SCA scanners. built by Eureka DevSecOps. Core capabilities include Bring Your Own Scanner (BYOS) support for commercial and open-source scanners, Centralized scanner configuration and orchestration, CI/CD pipeline integration..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.