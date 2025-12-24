Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by ArmorCode. Veracode Risk Manager is a commercial application security posture management tool by Veracode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management
Security teams drowning in scanner noise from code, cloud, and infrastructure tools should pick ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management for its AI-powered correlation engine that actually reduces false positives instead of just aggregating them. The platform covers ID.AM, ID.RA, and DE.CM across the NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get asset tracking, risk scoring, and continuous monitoring in one place rather than stitching five tools together. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 developers or runs a single scanning tool; the ROI kicks in when you're managing findings from four-plus sources and your remediation queue is genuinely unmanageable.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in findings across multiple scanners will see immediate value in Veracode Risk Manager's deduplication and cross-tool normalization, which actually reduces noise instead of just aggregating it. The platform covers the full NIST Identify and Detect spectrum, meaning it surfaces what matters and helps you understand risk context before you start fixing. Skip this if your org is still on a single SAST tool or uses ticket systems as your source of truth for remediation priorities; the ROI clicks fastest when you're already managing fragmented security data across multiple sources.
ASPM platform unifying findings from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners
ASPM platform that unifies security findings and prioritizes remediation actions
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Common questions about comparing ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management vs Veracode Risk Manager for your application security posture management needs.
ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management: ASPM platform unifying findings from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include Unified findings aggregation from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners, AI-powered correlation of findings across multiple tools, Intelligent risk scoring and prioritization..
Veracode Risk Manager: ASPM platform that unifies security findings and prioritizes remediation actions. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include Unified security findings aggregation from multiple sources, Automated normalization and deduplication of security findings, Automated investigation and prioritization of issues..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management differentiates with Unified findings aggregation from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners, AI-powered correlation of findings across multiple tools, Intelligent risk scoring and prioritization. Veracode Risk Manager differentiates with Unified security findings aggregation from multiple sources, Automated normalization and deduplication of security findings, Automated investigation and prioritization of issues.
ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management is developed by ArmorCode. Veracode Risk Manager is developed by Veracode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management and Veracode Risk Manager serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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