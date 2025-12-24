ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management: ASPM platform unifying findings from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include Unified findings aggregation from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners, AI-powered correlation of findings across multiple tools, Intelligent risk scoring and prioritization..

Miggo Prove Next-Gen Runtime Vulnerability Prioritization: Runtime vulnerability prioritization using code execution and attack path analysis. built by Miggo. Core capabilities include Runtime vulnerability detection and prioritization, Dynamic service inventory with risk scoring, DeepTracing engine for function-level exploit analysis..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.