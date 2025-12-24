Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by ArmorCode. Cycode ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Cycode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management
Security teams drowning in scanner noise from code, cloud, and infrastructure tools should pick ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management for its AI-powered correlation engine that actually reduces false positives instead of just aggregating them. The platform covers ID.AM, ID.RA, and DE.CM across the NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get asset tracking, risk scoring, and continuous monitoring in one place rather than stitching five tools together. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 developers or runs a single scanning tool; the ROI kicks in when you're managing findings from four-plus sources and your remediation queue is genuinely unmanageable.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in scanner noise will find immediate value in Cycode ASPM's risk-based prioritization engine, which surfaces the vulnerabilities actually worth fixing across fragmented security tools. The platform covers the full NIST asset management and continuous monitoring functions, letting you correlate findings from multiple sources into a single action queue rather than triaging alerts in isolation. Skip this if your organization runs a single scanner or hasn't matured beyond basic CI/CD integration; Cycode's value accrues once you're managing five or more security data sources.
ASPM platform unifying findings from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners
ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud
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Common questions about comparing ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management vs Cycode ASPM for your application security posture management needs.
ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management: ASPM platform unifying findings from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include Unified findings aggregation from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners, AI-powered correlation of findings across multiple tools, Intelligent risk scoring and prioritization..
Cycode ASPM: ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Real-time application security posture management from code to cloud, Pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, Centralized visibility and management of security findings..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management differentiates with Unified findings aggregation from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners, AI-powered correlation of findings across multiple tools, Intelligent risk scoring and prioritization. Cycode ASPM differentiates with Real-time application security posture management from code to cloud, Pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, Centralized visibility and management of security findings.
ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management is developed by ArmorCode. Cycode ASPM is developed by Cycode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management and Cycode ASPM serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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