Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling device estates across IT, OT, and IoT environments should pick Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database because it tracks real exploit activity and maps vulnerabilities to actual threat behavior instead of just listing CVE scores. The platform covers threats beyond CISA KEV and NVD, backed by human-vetted research from Armis Labs, which matters when your risk team needs to explain why a vulnerability actually matters. Skip this if your team is primarily concerned with application or cloud infrastructure vulnerabilities; Armis excels at device inventory correlation and cross-domain visibility, not code scanning or container security.

Safety Vulnerability Database

Python development teams shipping code at pace need Safety Vulnerability Database because it catches non-CVE vulnerabilities in your dependency tree that public databases simply don't track, which matters when your risk exposure extends beyond the standard CVSS scoring most scanners rely on. The 18,000-plus tracked vulnerabilities with reachability analysis and package health context give you signal that actually reduces noise compared to generic SCA tools. Skip this if your organization runs polyglot stacks and needs one scanner covering Java, Go, and Node equally well; Safety's specificity to Python means it owns that language but won't replace your broader dependency scanning elsewhere.