Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by Armis. Safety Vulnerability Database is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by Safety. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel feeds fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling device estates across IT, OT, and IoT environments should pick Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database because it tracks real exploit activity and maps vulnerabilities to actual threat behavior instead of just listing CVE scores. The platform covers threats beyond CISA KEV and NVD, backed by human-vetted research from Armis Labs, which matters when your risk team needs to explain why a vulnerability actually matters. Skip this if your team is primarily concerned with application or cloud infrastructure vulnerabilities; Armis excels at device inventory correlation and cross-domain visibility, not code scanning or container security.
Python development teams shipping code at pace need Safety Vulnerability Database because it catches non-CVE vulnerabilities in your dependency tree that public databases simply don't track, which matters when your risk exposure extends beyond the standard CVSS scoring most scanners rely on. The 18,000-plus tracked vulnerabilities with reachability analysis and package health context give you signal that actually reduces noise compared to generic SCA tools. Skip this if your organization runs polyglot stacks and needs one scanner covering Java, Go, and Node equally well; Safety's specificity to Python means it owns that language but won't replace your broader dependency scanning elsewhere.
AI-powered vulnerability intelligence database with real-time threat context
Proprietary Python vulnerability DB with AI detection & expert verification.
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Common questions about comparing Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database vs Safety Vulnerability Database for your threat intel feeds needs.
Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database: AI-powered vulnerability intelligence database with real-time threat context. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability intelligence updates with threat context, AI-driven remediation steps for vulnerabilities, Industry-specific exposure insights and mapping..
Safety Vulnerability Database: Proprietary Python vulnerability DB with AI detection & expert verification. built by Safety. Core capabilities include Tracks 18,000+ Python vulnerabilities, including non-CVE issues, AI-powered detection analyzing changes across 600,000+ Python packages, Expert-verified vulnerability entries and fix recommendations..
Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database differentiates with Real-time vulnerability intelligence updates with threat context, AI-driven remediation steps for vulnerabilities, Industry-specific exposure insights and mapping. Safety Vulnerability Database differentiates with Tracks 18,000+ Python vulnerabilities, including non-CVE issues, AI-powered detection analyzing changes across 600,000+ Python packages, Expert-verified vulnerability entries and fix recommendations.
Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database is developed by Armis. Safety Vulnerability Database is developed by Safety. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database and Safety Vulnerability Database serve similar Threat Intel Feeds use cases: both are Threat Intel Feeds tools, both cover CVE. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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